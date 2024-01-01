At K-Flow, Client satisfaction is always front of mind. We pride ourselves on offering you the assurance that our attention to detail is second to none, no matter how big or small the project.
We believe that strong communication is the key to delivering projects on time. With this in mind, you can always rely on us to delivery your project in a timely manner and to the highest standard.
HVAC Commissioning is the process of checking and verifying that all equipment is properly installed, functioning according to designed specifications and ensuring all plant is operating safely. This process is done by implementing T.A.B procedures in accordance with the Australian, CIBSE and NEBB testing standards.
T.A.B (testing, adjusting, balancing) is the procedure we use to verify that all systems are working to design specifications. In carrying out this procedure, some of the most common instruments we use include but are not limited to; the vane anemometer, Air bolometer and the hydronic flow meter.
We have worked on a multitude of different HVAC projects. From small air-cooled package units to multi story central plant systems comprising of VAV's, AHU's, Chillers, Boilers, Exhaust fans, Stair pressuristation fans & much more.
Along with commercial, we also have extensive experience in commissioning industrial and bio-secure facilities such as PC2,3 & 4 labs, where pressure and air changes are paramount in achieving certification from the governing boards.
